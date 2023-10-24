Nassaji Mazandaran lose to Navbahor in Asian Champions League [VIDEO]

Reuters – OLMALIQ, Uzbekistan side Navbahor came from a goal down to beat Iranian visitors Nassaji Mazandaran.

Mohammedreza Azadi put Nassaji in front a minute before the interval but Oston Urunov levelled in the 74th and Mehrdad Abdi’s own goal deep into added time earned Navbahor the win.

Only the 10 group winners are guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds, where they will be joined by the three best runners-up from the east and west of the continent.