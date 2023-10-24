2023-24 ACL Matchday 3: Sepahan defeats AGMK [VIDEO]

Tasnim – OLMALIQ, Iran’s Sepahan football team picked up its first win in Group C of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 after a convincing 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan’s AGMK FC at OKMK Sports Complex Monday night.

Ramin Rezaeian opened the scoring for Sepahan in the 32nd minute and Mirjakhon Mirakhmadov saw the host equalize in the 36th minute.

Rezaeian put the visiting team in front early in the second half before Reza Asadi netted Sepahan’s third and final goal as the hour approached to secure all three points.

The two sides will face off again in the return meeting in Isfahan on November 6th.