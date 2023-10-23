Mohammad Mohebi scores and wins PK as FC Rostov beat Akhmat [VIDEO]

Gazetapik.ru – ROSTOV-ON-DON, On October 22nd, the Rostov football club confidently beat Akhmat from Grozny with a score of 3:0.

Sunday’s match in Rostov-on-Don against a difficult opponent allowed the club’s fans to hope that the losing streak would end.

Goalkeeper Sergei Pesyakov deserved special praise from the coaching staff in the game against the Grozny team . He frankly saved the team in the 13th minute of the 1st half with the score 0:0 and played without errors in the 2nd half.

Ego Golenkov opened the scoring on the 34th minute, followed by a PK converted by Maksim Osipenko in the 41st minute. Iranian attacker, Mohammad Mohebi scored the final goal of the match on the 53rd.

The heroes of the match, perhaps, in addition to the goalkeeper, were forwards Egor Golenkov (goal and assist) and Mohammad Mohebi (goal and earned penalty).



*Rostov vs. Akhmat Highlights @ min 3:15.