Milad Mohammad on the scoresheet for AEK against Asteras [VIDEO]

ATHENS, In the Greek league, AEK beat Asteras 3-0 and is third in the table.

Niclas Eliasson opened the scoring just before half-time, while Milad Mohammadi increased the lead in the 77th.

Ten minutes later Steven Zuber scored the third to put the game away.

Callens was on the court for 90 minutes and received a yellow card in the second half.

AEK is third in the table with 17 points, while Asteras is ninth with 8 points.

