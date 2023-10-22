IPL: Shams Azar stun Tractor in Tabriz [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Shams Azar football team defeated Tractor 3-2 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday night.

Pouria Sarabadani opened the scoring for the visiting team from the penalty spot in the 17th minute in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium. Mohammadreza Rezaei made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute and Amirmohammad Nesaei scored the third goal in the 47th minute.

Tractor forward Mehdi Abdi pulled a goal back in the 70th minute from the penalty spot and with eight minutes remaining Ricardo Alves scored Tractor’s second goal.

Zob Ahan also fell short to Mes 2-1 in Isfahan.

Persepolis remained top with 15 points, followed with Esteghlal (15) and Tractor (12).