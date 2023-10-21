Ghoddos talks through fantastic finish against Burnley [VIDEO]

Brentfordfc.com – LONDON, Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos has talked through his spectacular goal in the Bees’ 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The midfielder, who re-signed for the club this summer, picked up the ball on the edge of the area and sent a stunning half-volley past James Trafford in the Clarets net to make it 3-0 and secure the victory.

And Ghoddos discussed the finish, as well as the celebration, which he wanted to dedicate to the supporters in the west stand.

Talking about the goal, he said: “Christian [Nørgaard] was doing some oversteps, he was tricking everyone, he then made a good cross, I read it well, it was kind of a good touch, and, from that point, I felt like it could be a good shot.

“Thankfully, it was! I was just waiting for it to bounce perfectly so I could hit it.”

Ghoddos added: “That corner is always the one where I’m warming up and they always applaud me when I go over there, so I just wanted to give something back. To celebrate with them at that corner was my plan.”

“I read [the cross] well, it was kind of a good touch, and, from that point, I felt like it could be a good shot. Thankfully, it was! I was just waiting for it to bounce perfectly so I could hit it”

Ghoddos came on during the second half with the score at 2-0, so what did head coach Thomas Frank ask of him before he entered the fray?

“I came in as a holding midfielder and was just trying to hold the ball,” Ghoddos revealed.

“We had one man more than them – of course, Thomas always wants to go for the third and fourth goal – but he wanted me to get in some good position, keep the ball, and try to go for the third and fourth goal.”

Video:

https://www.brentfordfc.com/en/news/video/interviews-saman-ghodds-reaction-brentford-3-burnley-0-premier-league-21-10-2023

Highlights:

