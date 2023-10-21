Saeid Ezatolahi assists in Vejle BK loss to Copenhagen [VIDEO]

Tipsbladet – COPENHAGEN, Vejle surprisingly took the lead in Parken, but FCK fought their way to a 2-1 victory with a good comeback.

FC Copenhagen were in serious danger of dropping points for the third Super League match in a row, but in the end the champions turned 0-1 to 2-1 against Vejle Boldklub.

The promoted side fought heroically and sent shockwaves through the Park by taking the lead midway through the second half, but goals from Elias Achouri and Mohamed Elyounoussi saw FCK mount a late comeback.

FCK largely dominated possession and number of finishes, but Vejle played wisely, tried to take the tempo out of the match and made space scarce for FCK.

In the end, however, Vejle’s otherwise good organization disintegrated, and it was only due to blurring from the FCK players and a well-placed Nathan Trott in the Vejle goal that it was not both 3-1 and 4-1.

With the victory, FCK jumps past Brøndby and Silkeborg and takes first place in the Superliga with 26 points for 12 games, while Brøndby can get to 27 by beating Randers on Sunday.

Despite the good pace in the national arena, Vejle is still below the mark with eight points.