October 21, 2023

Ghoddos scores as Brentford thump Burnley [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2023

Tribal Football – LONDON, Saman Ghoddos scored as Brentford cruised to a 3-0 win against Burnley.

Bryan Mbeumo and Ghoddos both struck wonder goals to help the Bees to victory.

Mbeumo steered Neal Maupay’s pass into the top corner just past the hour mark to double Brentford’s lead after Yoana Wissa’s opener.

Ghoddos completed the scoring with three minutes remaining, firing home from the edge of the penalty area.

Burnley also saw fullback Conor Roberts sent off after a second yellow card on 78 minutes.

