October 21, 2023

IPL: Esteghlal victorious over Havadar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2023

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team came from a two goals down to beat Havadar 3-2 in the Iran Professional League (IPL) Friday night.

Saeb Mohebbi found the back of the net for Havadar in the fifth minute and Esteghlal defender Iman Salimi scored an own goal in the 17th minute.

Esteghlal winger Kevin Yamga pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.

Mehrdad Mohammadi first leveled the score in the 61st minute and scored the winning goal in the 81st minute.

Esteghlal is second behind Persepolis due to an inferior goal difference.

