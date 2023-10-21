IPL: Aluminum edges Nassaji, Zahedi hatrick helps Persepolis defeat Paykan [VIDEO]

Tasnim – ARAK, Aluminum football team defeated Nassaji 1-0 in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Ehsan Ghahari scored just three minutes into the match in Ghaemshahr’s Shahid Vatani Stadium.

Aluminum moved up to fourth place with 12 points, while Nassaji remained 10th with five points.

Meanwhile in Tehran on the following day, Persepolis football team defeated Paykan 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Shahab Zahedi.

Shahab Zahedi was on target in the 13th minute but Hamed Pakdel levelled the score one minute into the second half.

Zahedi scored his second goal in the 72nd minute and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.