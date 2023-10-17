Team Melli defeats Qatar in four-nation tournament final [VIDEO]

1908.nl – AMMAN, Iran won 4-0 against Qatar in the Jordanian quadrangle tournament held in Amman, Jordan.

The Iranian’s, who also faced their former head coach, Carlos Queirz, who is now in charge of Qatar, won the match in the second half after a goalless first half.

Hossein Kanaani opened the scoring on the 69th minute of the match. This was followed by Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who scored the second in the 73rd minute, which broke Qatar.

The 3rd goal was scored by Sardar Azmoun in the 75th minute. The final goal followed less than ten minutes later, which saw defender Kanaani on the scoresheet again in the 79th minute.

Iran has not lost a match after the defeat against the United States at the 2022 World Cup. The Iranian side can now focus on the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which are scheduled for November.

Hong Kong will be the first opponent in the World Cup qualifying cycle on November 16th.