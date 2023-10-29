Iran and Chinese Taipei share spoils in Olympics qualifier

Tehran Times – PERTH, Iran and Chinese Taipei shared the spoils in a goalless draw in their AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament – Asian Qualifiers Round 2 Group A fixture at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams were vying for their first win, having suffered defeats against Australia (0-2) and the Philippines (1-4) respectively.

Chinese Taipei almost broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Chan Bi-han sent a through ball for Lee Hsiu-chin, who did well to evade her marker only to be denied by the crossbar.

While Iran barely threatened after the restart, Chinese Taipei wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 51st minute when Wang Hsiang-huei angled her headed attempt straight into the arms of keeper Zahra Khajavi following Wang Hsiang-huei’s cross.

Zahra Khajavi kept Iran in the game when she saved Lee Hsiu-chin’s header in the 61st minute. The shotstopper then rushed off her line to block Ting Chia-ying’s close-range effort nine minutes later before doing just enough to foil Lee Hsiu-chin and Su Yu-hsuan in the closing stages.

Iran almost shocked Chinese Taipei in the fourth minute of added time when Samaneh Chahkandi slipped a shot through an onrushing Chinese Taipei keeper Cheng Ssu-yu, only for Ting Chia-ying to scramble the ball to safety.

Iran are scheduled to meet the Philippines on Wednesday, while Chinese Taipei face Australia.