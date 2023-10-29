October 29, 2023

Iran and Chinese Taipei share spoils in Olympics qualifier

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 29, 2023
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
11 views

Tehran Times – PERTH, Iran and Chinese Taipei shared the spoils in a goalless draw in their AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament – Asian Qualifiers Round 2 Group A fixture at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams were vying for their first win, having suffered defeats against Australia (0-2) and the Philippines (1-4) respectively.
Chinese Taipei almost broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Chan Bi-han sent a through ball for Lee Hsiu-chin, who did well to evade her marker only to be denied by the crossbar.

While Iran barely threatened after the restart, Chinese Taipei wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 51st minute when Wang Hsiang-huei angled her headed attempt straight into the arms of keeper Zahra Khajavi following Wang Hsiang-huei’s cross.
Zahra Khajavi kept Iran in the game when she saved Lee Hsiu-chin’s header in the 61st minute. The shotstopper then rushed off her line to block Ting Chia-ying’s close-range effort nine minutes later before doing just enough to foil Lee Hsiu-chin and Su Yu-hsuan in the closing stages.

Iran almost shocked Chinese Taipei in the fourth minute of added time when Samaneh Chahkandi slipped a shot through an onrushing Chinese Taipei keeper Cheng Ssu-yu, only for Ting Chia-ying to scramble the ball to safety.

Iran are scheduled to meet the Philippines on Wednesday, while Chinese Taipei face Australia.

More Stories

Gholizadeh injury delays debut for Lech Poznan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 29, 2023

Rahman Rezai makes revelation about Taremi amid Milan and Inter links

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 29, 2023

Persepolis held by Malavan: PGPL

Kamran D. October 29, 2023