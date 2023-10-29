Gholizadeh injury delays debut for Lech Poznan

Transfery.info – POZNAN, Lech Poznań invested a lot in the transfer of Ali Gholizadeh in the summer. The Iranian has not yet made his debut for the “Kolejorz”. His return will probably be delayed again – Dawid Dobrasz reported on the Meczyki.pl channel.

Lech Poznań carried out some really interesting reinforcements in the summer. Elias Andersson, Dino Hotić, Filip Dagerstål (definitive transfer), Miha Blažič and Ali Gholizadeh went to Bułgarska. The greatest hopes were associated with acquiring the latter. In fact, the transfer conditions themselves clearly indicate this.

According to media reports, the transaction amounted to EUR 1.8 million. In the case of activation of bonuses related to sports achievements, the amount may increase to two million. For the club, it is the biggest transfer in history.

There is one serious problem with Gholizadeh though – he still hasn’t made his debut for the “Kolejorz” yet. Moreover, it does not seem likely that this will happen in the near future.

Initially, he was supposed to return to fitness in August. It didn’t work out, so the date was moved to September. It later appeared he would be available after the October international break. We are now about to enter November.

New information about the 27-year-old winger was published on the Meczyki.pl channel.

– Lech advertised it as the most expensive team it had ever built. However, there is no Sousa, no Gholizadeh, and no Hotic. Hotić was supposed to be ready to play after the October international break. Where is this player? – wondered Tomasz Włodarczyk.

– Well, that’s interesting. It was repeated that Gholizadeh was also supposed to be there after the international break. Today I heard that if he debuts before the second November break, it will be a success. There are three matches left. – commented Dawid Dobrasz.

In the next three matches, John van den Brom’s players will play against Zawisza Bydgoszcz in the Polish Cup, Ruch Chorzów and Legia Warszawa.