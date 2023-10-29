October 29, 2023

Taremi scores in Porto win against Vizela [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 29, 2023
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
32 views

Maisfutebol.iol.pt – MINHO, The competent Dragons deliver in Vizela and takes the lead tied in first place.

After seeing Benfica and Sp. Braga slip up earlier in the match week, FC Porto traveled to Minho.

In a competent and focused way, the visitors beat Vizela (0-2) and reach ahead in the league table.

Goals from Taremi, a penalty, and Eustáquio, gave the Dragons their fourth consecutive victory, who join the Eagles and Lions at the top of the championship.

More Stories

Gholizadeh injury delays debut for Lech Poznan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 29, 2023

Iran and Chinese Taipei share spoils in Olympics qualifier

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 29, 2023

Rahman Rezai makes revelation about Taremi amid Milan and Inter links

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 29, 2023