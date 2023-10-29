Taremi scores in Porto win against Vizela [VIDEO]

Maisfutebol.iol.pt – MINHO, The competent Dragons deliver in Vizela and takes the lead tied in first place.

After seeing Benfica and Sp. Braga slip up earlier in the match week, FC Porto traveled to Minho.

In a competent and focused way, the visitors beat Vizela (0-2) and reach ahead in the league table.

Goals from Taremi, a penalty, and Eustáquio, gave the Dragons their fourth consecutive victory, who join the Eagles and Lions at the top of the championship.