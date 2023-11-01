Iran edged by Philippines at AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – PERTH, Iran ended their Group A campaign in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament – Asian Qualifiers Round 2 with a 1-0 loss against the Philippines on Wednesday.

Philippines took the lead in the 19th minute when Alicia Barker was put through on the right and her cutback found Sofia Harrison, who saw her shot parried by Zahra Kajavi but Tahnai Annis was on hand to tuck home the rebound.

The Southeast Asian side were in control for much of the first half but just before the half-time break, Iran had a chance to equalizer but Zahra Ghanbari’s attempt in added time was pushed away by Olivia McDaniel.

Iran looked the better side after the break with the dangerous Ghanbari dominating midfield and even struck the crossbar in the 50th minute, forcing Mark Torcaso to make four changes in the 56th minute – including bringing on Jessica Miclat for goalscorer Annis.

The quadruple substitutions took the sting out of Iran’s momentum with the game becoming a more balanced affair for the remainder of the match as Philippines hung on for their second win.

Maryam Azmoun’s girls lost to hosts Australia 2-0 in their first match and were held to a goalless draw by Chinese Taipei.