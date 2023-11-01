Send-off ceremony for Iranian team ahead of 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, A ceremony was held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Tuesday to send off the Iranian team competing in the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Iran, headed by Hossein Abdi, will leave Tehran on Tuesday for Jakarta.

The Iranian team are drawn in Group B along with Brazil, England and New Caledonia.

Iran will start the campaign on Nov. 11 with a match against Brazil. The young Persians will also meet England and New Caledonia on Nov. 14 and 17.

The 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup will be the 19th edition of the FIFA U17 World Cup, the biennial international men’s youth football tournament contested by the under-17 national teams of the member associations of FIFA.