October 15, 2023

IPL: Tehran derby rescheduled to accommodate national team camp

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The contest between rivals Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams that had originally been set for September 1 has been rescheduled for December 14.

The derby had been postponed due to the Iran national football team’s training camp.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 101 times in Tehran derby. Persepolis has won 27 matches, while Esteghlal emerged victorious 26 times and 48 matches have ended in a draw.

Esteghlal leads the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) table, followed by Persepolis.

