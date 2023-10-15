Inter Milan considering signing Taremi on free transfer [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan are considering signing Porto striker Mehdi Taremi on a free when his contract expires next summer.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri could wait until the end of next June to move for the 31-year-old, rather than attempting to sign him for a fee during the January transfer window.

There is little doubt that Taremi is a player on Inter’s radar.

The Nerazzurri had by all accounts considered a swoop for the Iranian last summer when they were looking for an alternative to Romelu Lukaku.

There had been contacts between Inter and Porto, as well as with Taremi’s representatives.

However, in the end Inter did not make a move to sign Taremi.

Instead, the Nerazzurri sealed a deal to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna.

Meanwhile, AC Milan were also very keen to sign Taremi from Porto.

By all accounts, the Rossoneri were in advanced talks with the Iranian’s representatives and with Porto until the very end of the summer window.

However, Taremi remained at Porto for the start of the current season.

Inter have not dropped their interest in signing Taremi, however.

Far from it, the Nerazzurri are still actively considering whether a move for the 31-year-old will be possible in the coming months.

One possibility would be for Inter to move for Taremi during the January transfer window.

The fitness troubles of Arnautovic have left Inter looking light in attack. Therefore, a move for a tall, physically strong centre-forward like Taremi could certainly fill a hole in the squad, possibly even as early as January.

But alternatively, Inter could simply wait a bit longer.

Taremi’s contract with Porto runs out at the end of next June.

The Nerazzurri had hoped that this could be leverage to lower the asking price for the Iranian international in the summer. And they could also think about trying to pressure the Portuguese giants to sell the 31-year-old in midseason.

But another very real possibility would be for Inter to simply wait for Taremi to be available next summer.

According to FCIN, that is very much a consideration within the Nerazzurri.