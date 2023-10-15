Golmohammadi considers terminating contract with Persepolis [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis, reigning champions of the Iran Persian Gulf League and a prominent team in Asia, have had a hard time recently.

Yahya Golmohammadi, head coach of Persepolis, displayed his protest to the club by not attending team trainings because of financial problems and delayed payments.

Due to significant disagreements with the club managers, he has decided to unilaterally terminate his contract with Persepolis in the current situation.

Golmohammadi, who missed several training sessions, made an appearance at Shahid Kazemi Stadium, the training venue of Persepolis, on Saturday to talk about his decision.

“I have no contract with Persepolis, but I’m still training the team. I gave the club a letter terminating my contract a few days ago, which was then discussed in the board of directors meeting,” Golmohammadi told the reporters.

“Out of a sense of duty, I felt obliged to approach the players and persuade them to train.

“Tomorrow’s board of directors’ meeting will determine the outcome of my decision.

“I haven’t sent my termination letter to the Iran Football League Organization because it’s necessary in the case of joining a different club,” he added

Persepolis are among the three Iranian representatives in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.

In the Death Group of the ACL, the Iranian giants, who made it to the ACL final twice in 2018 and 2020, are grouped with Qatar’s Al Duhail SC, Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol, and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

The team suffered a 2-0 loss against the star-studded Al Nassr, led by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, they redeemed themselves with a 1-0 victory over Al Duhail in Qatar.

The club’s troubles deepened when the Disciplinary Committee of the Iran Football Federation issued a one-point deduction last week for tax breaches.