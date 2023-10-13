Four Iranian players amongst AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022 nominees

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, A glittering cast of nominees was unveiled on Friday for the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022, in which four Iranian football and futsal players are among the nominees.

Porto forward Mehdi Taremi has been nominated for the AFC Asian International Player of the Year.Kaoru Mitoma (Royale Union Saint Gilloise/Brighton & Hove Albion and JPN) and Kim Min-jae (Fenerbahce/SSC Napoli and KOR) are the other candidates.

Iranian defender Amin Hazbavi has been nominated for the AFC Youth Player of the Year (Men’s) as well as Kuryu Matsuki (Aomori Yamada High School/FC Tokyo and JPN) and Lee Seung-won (Gangwon FC and KOR).

Iranian futsal players Moslem Oladghobad and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi will vie with Guilherme Kuromoto (JPN) for the AFC Futsal Player of the Year accolade.

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) is a candidate for the AFC President Recognition Awards for Grassroots Football (Bronze) accolade. Football Association of Brunei Darussalam, All India Football Federation and Syrian Football Association have been also been nominated for the honor.

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran is also a nominee for the AFC Member Association of the Year (Platinum) award as well as Japan and Uzbekistan Football Associations.

