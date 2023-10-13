October 13, 2023

Iran defeats Jordan to set up Qatar final in friendly tournament [VIDEO]

October 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – Amman, Iran defeated Jordan 3-1 on Friday to secure their place at the 2023 Jordan football tournament final.

Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for Team Melli just six minutes into the match at the Amman International Stadium and Mehdi Taremi made it 2-0 in the 28th minute.

Yazan Al Naimat pulled a goal back in the 74th minute. Ehsan Haddad could have leveled the score but failed to convert his penalty in the 90th minute.

Mehrdad Mohammadi scored Iran’s third goal in the added time.

Earlier in the day, Qatar defeated Iraq 6-5 in the penalty shootout.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side will meet Qatar in the final on Tuesday, while Jordan face Iraq in the third-place match.

Iran have participated in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where the team have been drawn along with the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.

