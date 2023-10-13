2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran’s Group B fixtures announced

Tasnim – DUBAI, Iran’s men’s beach soccer team will play Spain in the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup opener on February 15, 2024.

The competition will be held in Dubai, the UAE, from February 15 to 25.

Team Melli is in Group B along with Tahiti, Argentina and Spain.

Iran will face Spain on February 15th, with Argentina and Tahiti to follow on February 17th and 19th.

The 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be the 12th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the premier international beach soccer championship contested by men’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

Overall, this will be the 22nd edition of a world cup in beach soccer since the establishment of the Beach Soccer World Championships which ran from 1995 to 2004 but was not governed by FIFA. All world cups took place annually until 2009 when it then became a biennial event.