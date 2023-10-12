SportsMole: Jordan vs Iran friendly [Preview]

Sportsmole.co.uk – AMMAN, After two games without a victory, Jordan will attempt to get back on track during their upcoming international friendly against Iran on Saturday.

The visitors are enjoying a strong run of seven matches without a defeat, putting together some excellent performances since the World Cup.

With important World Cup qualification second-round games and the Asian Cup around the corner, there is a lot for Jordan to look forward to, so they will aim to put together some improved performances.

Hussein Ammouta’s men have struggled in their previous two matches after a heavy 6-0 loss against Norway was followed by a 2-1 defeat against Azerbaijan.

The latter did showcase a far more competitive outing as Nizar Al Rashad had scored an equaliser early in the second half, but they were unable to hang onto that lead.

Despite that, the improved performance is something Jordan will try to take into this weekend in what promises to be another difficult international friendly.

However, with only a single victory in their previous six outings, there is a lot to work on for the national team ahead of the World Cup qualification games.

On the other hand, Iran are in the midst of a seven-game undefeated run where they have impressively won six times, showcasing the qualities within the team.

Team Melli might have fallen at the group stage during the World Cup, but they have only let them inspire them as their performances have been consistent and strong since that point.

Iran was able to capture the CAFA Nations Cup when they defeated Uzbekistan, and they have showcased a brilliant blend of attacking and defensive qualities.

Throughout their recent run, Iran have scored 20 goals while also keeping a trio of clean sheets, which has made them difficult to break down and defeat.

Considering they also have World Cup qualification games coming up, Team Melli will be attempting to continue building their confidence to head into those.

Jordan Form (All Competitions): LWLWLL

Iran Form (All Competitions): WLDWWW

Team News:

Al Rashad will look to retain his place in the Jordan starting lineup following his impressive individual performance the last time out.

Typically the hosts have been using three at the back, but that is something that could be tinkered with due to the attacking qualities of the visitors.

For Iran, it is likely that there will not be many changes to the team as Amir Ghalenoei aims to continue the momentum that his team is relishing as of late.

Mehdi Taremi is a danger man for the visitors from midfield, and after scoring a brace for Iran against Angola, which should keep him in the team.

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Laila; Hasheesh, Arab, Naseeb; Haddad, Sadeh, Al-Rawabdeh, Mardhi; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan

Iran possible starting lineup:

H. Hosseini; Rezaeian, S. Khalilzadeh, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Saman Ghoddos, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Taremi, Azmoun

Prediction: Jordan 0-3 Iran

Considering Jordan’s recent form it is difficult to see them defeating Iran in this friendly as the visitors are enjoying a fantastic run of form.

With their attacking qualities, Team Melli should have enough to get through this particular fixture to keep that going.