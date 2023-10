(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s Persepolis football club has been docked one point for violating financial regulations.

Persepolis, who was leading the Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 13 points, dropped to second place in the table.

Sepahan had been handed a four-point penalty by the Disciplinary Committee in September.

Persepolis can appeal to the Disciplinary Committee within a week.