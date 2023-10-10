October 10, 2023

Team Melli 23-man squad named for Jordan tournament

October 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran Head Coach Amir Ghalenoei has invited 23 players for the four-a-side football tournament in Jordan.

Iran is scheduled to play Iraq on October 13 and will meet the winner of Jordan and Qatar match three days later.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side prepares for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Iran has been drawn in Group C along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.

Due to injuries, Yasin Salmani was not included, and Dinamo Zagreb’s Sadegh moharrami was replaced with Saleh Hardani.

