Persepolis winger Yasin Salmani sidelined for several months

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis attacking midfielder Yasin Salmani will be sidelined for several months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

Salmani suffered an injury during the match against Gol Gohar in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

An MRI scan confirmed the ACL tear and the player will have to undergo in the upcoming days.

Salmani’s absences will be a blow for Persepolis since the Reds are representing Iran in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.

Holders Persepolis lead table in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).