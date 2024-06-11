Alireza Beiranvand is a candidate for Spartak Moscow [Report]

Football24.ru – MOSCOW, The Red and Whites are actively studying the candidacy of the Iranian national team goalkeeper.

According to the source, Alireza Beiranvand may move to Spartak. The goalkeeper’s candidacy was proposed by the red and white team of Moscow.

Beiranvand is the country’s first goalkeeper. The 31-year-old goalkeeper previously tried his hand at Europe having stits with Belgians side Antwerp and Portuguese club Boavista.

The goalkeeper now plays in his home country for league champions Persepolis. He was the team’s number one at the last World Championships.