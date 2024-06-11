June 11, 2024

Chadormalu S.C. secures promotion to PGPL

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 11, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
8 views

Tehran Times – CHADORMALU, Chadormalu S.C. football club won promotion to the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Monday.

Chadormalu edged past Darya Babol 1-0 and finished in second place in the Azadegan league table.

Kheybar Khoramabad had secured their place in PGPL last week.

Sanat Naft Abadan and Paykan had been already relegated from PGPL and Persepolis defended their title.

Chadormalu are a Yazd based football club and were founded in 2022.

More Stories

Alireza Beiranvand is a candidate for Spartak Moscow [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 11, 2024

WCQ 2026: Sportmole – Iran vs Uzbekistan [Preview]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 9, 2024

Iran star Taremi has planned Inter arrival & will be more than a backup

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 8, 2024