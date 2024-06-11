Chadormalu S.C. secures promotion to PGPL

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – CHADORMALU, Chadormalu S.C. football club won promotion to the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Monday.

Chadormalu edged past Darya Babol 1-0 and finished in second place in the Azadegan league table.

Kheybar Khoramabad had secured their place in PGPL last week.

Sanat Naft Abadan and Paykan had been already relegated from PGPL and Persepolis defended their title.

Chadormalu are a Yazd based football club and were founded in 2022.