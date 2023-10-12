Team Melli arrives in Amman ahead of Jordan friendly

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – AMMAN, Iran’s national football team delegation arrived in Amman, Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

Team Melli has traveled to Amman to participate in a four-team tournament.

Amir Ghalenoei’s team will meet Jordan on Friday, while Iraq face Qatar.

The winners will lock horns three days later, while the losers face each other.

Iran prepares for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where the team has been drawn in Group C along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.