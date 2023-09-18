Persepolis ready to beat star-studded Al Nassr: Golmohammadi

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that they are ready to collect three points in the match against Al Nassr.

Persepolis will host the Saudi Arabian giants in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 on Tuesday.

Both teams will be targeting the title, with Persepolis having finished runners-up in 2018 and 2020 while Al Nassr suffered semi-final heartache in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“We know how strong Al Nassr are but we are ready to beat them in our home match. I am very sad because we have to play Al Nassr in an empty stadium,” Golmohammadi said in the pre-match press conference.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a legendary player but Al Nassr have other good players as well. Persepolis’s players are motivated to face Al Nassr. Our goal is to win the match because we are determined to advance to the next stage,” he added.

“We know how strong they are and we have to be wary of their dangerous players. Also, I have to thank the people who have brought the stars to Saudi Pro League and made the AFC Champions League exciting,” the Persepolis coach concluded.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein