Tasnim – SOROCABA, Iran lost to Brazil 4-2 at the Copa das Nacoes de Futsal final match Sunday evening.

Saeid Ahmad Abbasi and Mojtaba Parsapour were on target for Iran.

Team Melli had previously defeated Paraguay 2-1, Colombia 2-0 and Japan 2-0 in the tournament.

Paraguay also beat Japan 7-3 in the bronze medal match.

The event was held in Sorocaba, Brazil, from September 12 to 17.