2023/24 ACL: Al Quwa Al Jawiya draw with Sepahan [VIDEO]

Fanatik – ERBIL, Iraqi club Air Force, also known as Al Quwa Al Jawiya hosted Sepahan in the AFC Champions League Group C match in Erbil, Iraq.

With goals scored by both sides, there was no winner as the game ended in a draw.

The first half ended at 1-1, and the final result at full time was 2-2.

Ali Jasim Elaibi scored the home team’s goals in the 26th and 88th minutes, while Sepahan’s goals were scored by Mohammad Daneshgar in the 30th minute and Mohammad Ghorbani in the 67th minute.