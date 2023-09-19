Group E: Persepolis FC (IRN) 0-2 Al Nassr (KSA) [VIDEO]

AFC – Tehran, Al Nassr marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in the AFC Champions League™ with a 2-0 away victory against Persepolis at Azadi Stadium in Group E of the 2023/24 edition on Tuesday.

The hosts suffered an early blow as experienced forward Mehdi Torabi had to be stretched off inside the opening ten minutes following an injury, being replaced by Shahab Zahedi.

The first test to Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand came in the 20th minute when his defence failed to properly clear the ball, allowing it to fall to right-back Sultan Al Ghannam who headed it back across the box for Cristiano Ronaldo who powered a header from close range, drawing a spectacular save from the Iran international keeper.

Portuguese winger Otavio thought he had opened the scoring for Al Nassr ten minutes before the break as he was set-up by Ronaldo, but the flag had gone up and the goal was ruled out for offside.