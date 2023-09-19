Group E: Persepolis FC (IRN) 0-2 Al Nassr (KSA) [VIDEO]
With five minutes left until the halftime whistle, Marcelo Brozovic carried the ball forward past the halfway line and towards the edge of the Persepolis box, spraying a pass out on the right for the onrushing Sadio Mane who squared it towards Ronaldo at the far post, but the Al Nassr captain could not make contact with the ball.
The turning point in the match arrived six minutes into the second half when Persepolis midfielder Milad Sarlak received his second booking of the night following a late challenge on Ronaldo, to leave his side with ten men for the remainder of the game.
Within just ten minutes, Al Nassr took advantage of their numerical superiority as Brozovic exchanged a one-two with Ronaldo, receiving the return pass inside the Persepolis box on the left and squaring for Abdulrahman Ghareeb who slotted home the opener for the visitors in the 62nd minute.
Ghareeb turned from scorer to provider in the 72nd minute, setting up the overlapping left-back Mohammed Qassem who powered it from a narrow angle into the roof of Beiranvand’s net to double Al Nassr’s lead and put the game beyond doubt.
Substitute Khalid Al Ghannam nearly made it three in the final minute of the game as he picked up Sami Al Naji’s pass and attempted an effort on goal, but Beiranvand was able to make the save.
Al Nassr’s next game sees them welcoming Istiklol to the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, while Persepolis will look to make amends when they travel to Doha to face Al Duhail who had drawn 0-0 with Istiklol earlier on Tuesday.