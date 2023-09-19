U23 Asian Games: Iran draw with Saudi Arabia [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – HANGZHOU, Iran and Saudi Arabia U23 football teams played out a goalless draw on Tuesday in Group B of the 2022 Asian Games.

Iran, with two overage players, were the better team but their players lacked the cutting edge.

Earlier in the day, Vietnam started the Group campaign with a 4-2 win over Mongolia.

Iran are scheduled to meet Vietnam on Thursday, while Saudi Arabia face Mongolia.

There will be 40 sports and 61 disciplines taking place at the 54 competition venues in Hangzhou and the five co-host cities from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.