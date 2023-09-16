Copa das Nacoes de Futsal: Iran advances to the semi-finals [VIDEO]

Parstoday.ir – SOROCABA, The Iran national futsal team beat Colombia and reached the semi-finals of the Brazilian tournament.

According to the Iranpress news agency, the Iranian national futsal team managed to advance to the next round as the leader of the second group by winning 2-0 against Colombia in the second match of the 6-a-side tournament held in Brazil.

