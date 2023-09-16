September 16, 2023

Copa das Nacoes de Futsal: Iran advances to the semi-finals [VIDEO]

September 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Parstoday.ir – SOROCABA, The Iran national futsal team beat Colombia and reached the semi-finals of the Brazilian tournament.

Iran national futsal team defeated Colombia in its second match in the Copa das Nacoes de Futsal tournament held in Sorocaba, Brazil.

According to the Iranpress news agency, the Iranian national futsal team managed to advance to the next round as the leader of the second group by winning 2-0 against Colombia in the second match of the 6-a-side tournament held in Brazil.

Thus, the Iranian national futsal team, which defeated Paraguay in its first match, reached the semi-finals of the Brazilian futsal tournament.

