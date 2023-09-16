September 16, 2023

The Universe Shows The Way – Amir Abedzadeh [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Holistic Disclosure – YOUTUBE, Amir Abedzadeh is a goalkeeper for the Iranian national team of football, and currently plays in Portugal.

Amir was born with immense national hopes riding on his shoulders to match the legendary achievements of his father in football.

Apart from living under peer pressure in a sport that deviates more and more from its nature to becoming more intensely driven by politics and money, Amir’s unique perspective on the essence of our existence is truly enlightening and worth embracing.

