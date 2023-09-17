Copa das Nacoes de Futsal: Iran defeats Japan, to face Brazil in final [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Mehr News – SOROCABA, Iran’s national futsal team defeated Japan at the Copa das Nacoes de Futsal underway in Brazil.

Team Melli defeated Japan 2-0 to face Brazil in the final match of the sporting event.

Mehdi Karimi and Mojtaba Parsapour scored Iran’s goals.

Iran’s national futsal team has already defeated Paraguay 2-1 and Colombia 2-0 in Group B.

Brazil has also defeated Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Paraguay.

The event is being held in Sorocaba, Brazil, from September 12 to 17.