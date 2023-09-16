September 16, 2023

Taremi scores against newly promoted Estrela Amadora [VIDEO]

September 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

FC Porto player Mehdi Taremi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese First League Soccer match between Estrela da Amadora and FC Porto, held at Reboleira Stadium, in Amadora, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 15 September 2023. JOSE SENA GOULAO/LUSA

Tsf.pt – AMADORA, The Dragons visited one of the teams that promoted to the Primeira Liga this summer and secured the three points.

FC Porto beat Estrela 1-0 at the José Gomes stadium with a goal from Taremi, who started the game on the bench but was thrown onto the field in the 15th minute due to an injury to Evanilson, the second for the dragons after that of Marcano.

With this victory, the Dragons have 13 points and will spend at least tonight at the top of the championship, with a three-point advantage over Boavista and Sporting. Estrela is 13th, with four.

