Tasnim – AHVAZ, Juan Ignacio Martínez was named the new head coach of Iran’s Foolad football team.

The 59-year-old coach replaced Alireza Mansourian in the Ahvaz-based club.

The Spaniard started his coaching career in Alicante in 1997 and has also coached Almeria, Levante and Albacete.

Foolad has suffered four losses out of four matches in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL).