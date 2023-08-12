Inter Milan increase offer to sign Porto striker to €25M [Report]

FC Porto's Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg football match between Club Brugge KV (BEL) and FC Porto (POR) at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Yardbarker.com – MILAN, Inter Milan have increased their offer to Porto to sign striker Mehdi Taremi to €25 million.

This according to French news outlet RMC Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Portuguese giants are still holding out for their original asking price of €30 million to allow the 31-year-old to leave.

Inter’s search for a striker is coming to a head with less than three weeks before the summer transfer window closes.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Gianluca Scamacca are certainly off the table. Meanwhile, Inter look to have all but dropped out of the race to sign Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

That has left Porto striker Mehdi Taremi as one of the top names on the Nerazzurri’s shortlist.

The Iranian certainly ticks some key boxes.

Taremi is exactly the kind of profile who Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is seeking for next season. The coach is seeking an out-and-out Number Nine.

Taremi is a strong physical presence who also has the technical attributes necessary to hold up the ball and act as a reference point in the final third. Additionally, his goalscoring record in Portugal certainly stands out.

The question of price could be the key one in determining whether or not Inter sign Taremi.

Inter have already been in contact with Porto. They had previously made an offer of around €20 million.

The Portuguese turned this down, asking for at least €30 million in order to sell their talisman.

Inter have not reached that figure. However, their offer has crept up quite a bit according to RMC Sport.

The French outlet report that Inter now have an offer of €25 million on the table.

However, Porto have not been moved by this new bid.

RMC report that the asking price for Taremi remains €30 million.

Despite the fact that the 31-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of next June, and he reportedly wants to leave, Porto aren’t currently ready to start lowering the price tag.