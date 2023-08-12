Ali Daei and Mehdi Mahdavikia named in ‘All-Time AFC Asian Cup Dream XI’

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, With five months to go to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the final all-time Dream XI for the AFC Asian Cup has been determined by the passionate fans of Asian football.

The formidable line-up was voted for out of a pool of 48 players who left their mark in the proud and storied history of the Continent’s most prestigious national team competition.

Voting opened on July 12 and ended on July 30 of this year, with the final squad established based on the most highly voted players in each position, as well as the selections of a panel of Asian football experts.

Fans voted for Saudi Arabia’s legendary goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea as the top choice between the sticks for the competition’s Dream XI. Meanwhile, the defensive line consisted of four national and Continental icons: Japan’s Yuto Nagatomo and Yuji Nakazawa, Iran’s Mehdi Mahdavikia and Korea Republic’s Hong Myung-bo.

Fans also picked a stellar midfield comprising Korea Republic legend Park Ji-sung and Japan’s 2011 AFC Asian Cup winner Keisuke Honda, as well as 2000 and 2004 AFC Asian Cup winner Shunsuke Nakamura.

In the final third, fans selected three forwards who made a name for themselves in both Asian and global football throughout their journeys: Korea Republic star Son Heung-min, Iran’s beloved legend Ali Daei and 2015 AFC Asian Cup champion Tim Cahill.