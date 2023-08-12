Tottenham could easily sign £25m striker, but he’s not their first choice [Report]

Tbrfotball.com – LONDON, Harry Kane has left Tottenham and Iranian Mehdi Taremi has been rumoured as his replacement.

The England captain has signed for Bayern Munich, and now Spurs need to focus on getting a replacement through the door.

Signing a top-class striker this summer won’t be an easy task, but according to Gazzetta, Spurs do have one option who they could easily bring in.

Indeed, according to a recent report by Gazzetta, it would be rather simple for Spurs to conclude a move for Mehdi Taremi.

The Iranian forward, valued at £25m, has been banging in the goals for Porto in recent years, while, just like Kane, he’s more than just a poacher in that he is also a creative force.

However, while it may be easy for Tottenham to go and sign Taremi, this deal may not happen.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Porto star is not Tottenham’s first-choice to replace Kane.

In all honesty, it’s not surprising to hear that Spurs don’t have Taremi at the top of their list to replace Kane.

Granted, he is a quality forward, but at the age of 31, he’s not a long-term solution, he has very little resale value and he really isn’t proven in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

As much as goals in Portugal are all well and good, we mustn’t forget that Spurs have had a Golden Boot winner from that league on their books in recent years in the shape of Carlos Vinicius, and it’s fair to say that he didn’t live up to expectations.

Taremi would be a bit of a gamble for Tottenham, and while he has the ability to be a decent option, when you’re replacing arguably your greatest player of all-time with a striker who’s never played at this level, you’re taking a huge risk.