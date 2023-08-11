Inter want to close deal for Iran star as Porto open to negotiations [Report]

Vila Nova de Famalicão, 08/01/2021 - Futebol Clube de Famalicão hosted Futebol Clube do Porto tonight at Estádio Municipal de Famalicão in game counting for the 13th round of the I League 2020/21. Mehdi Taremi celebrates the goal. 1-0 (Miguel Pereira / Global Images) By Icon Sport - Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho - Vila Nova de Famalicao (Portugal)

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan are hoping to wrap up a deal for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in the next 72 hours.

In recent days, the Iranian international has emerged as the favorite candidate on the Nerazzurri’s shortlist.

The Italian giants have abandoned their pursuit of Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun. The club has shifted its attention towards Taremi and Bologna veteran Marko Arnautovic.

According to Tuttosport via FcInterNews, Inter’s mission to sign Taremi remains complicated, but not impossible.

As the source explains, Porto are now open to negotiating what would be a more lenient formula for the Italians.

While the Portuguese giants are still holding out for 30 million euros, they’re now willing to spread it in a more flexible formula, the report states.

Therefore, Porto are still looking to collect the same figure but they may accept an offer that includes a fixed fee plus adds-on that raise the total to 30 million.

This should be a boost for the Nerazzurri who are looking to secure the services of a new striker before the season kicks off on August 19.

The report claims that Inter will accelerate their attempts as they try to close the deal in the next 72 hours.

Nevertheless, the club directors know that they must remain patient as a great domino effect in currently taking shape all around Europe.

As the source explains, a host of strikers are about to change clubs in intertwining deals. So we shall see where Inter and Taremi would fit in this large picture.