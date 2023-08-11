August 12, 2023

IPL: Esteghlal, Sepahan & Persepolis all start season with wins [VIDEO]

August 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Sepahan and Persepolis football teams all celebrated wins over their rivals in 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 1.

In Isfahan, Sepahan defeated Tractor 3-1 at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Shahryar Moghanlou opened the scoring for the host in the 11th minute and Reza Asadi made it 2-0 in the 25th minute. Reza Shekari scored Sepahan’s third goal in the 61st minute.

Saeid Karim Azar pulled a goal back with one minute remaining.

Esteghlal defeated Sanat Naft 3-0 in Abadan thanks to goals from Arash Rezavand (30th minute), Amir Arsalan Motahari (47th minute) and Saleh Hardani (58th minute).

Havadar was also held to a goalless draw by Mes Rafsanjan in Tehran.

Earlier, Persepolis defeated Aluminum 1-0 in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) opening match Wednesday night.

Ali Nemati scored the winner in the 38th minute in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Gol Gohar also defeated Foolad 3-0, Nassaji was held to a 1-1 draw against Paykan, Malavan lost to Zob Ahan 2-1 in Anzali and Esteghlal Khuzestan and Shams Azar shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Ahvaz.

