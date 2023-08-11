Iran beach soccer lose to Belarus at 2nd CIS Games final

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – MINSK, Iran’s beach soccer team finished in second place in the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) after losing to Belarus 5-4 in the final match.

Hamidreza Dehghani, Abbas Rezaei, Mohammadjavad Khosravi and Mehdi Shirmohammadi were on target for Team Melli.

The young Persians beat Azerbaijan and the UAE and lost to Belarus in Group B.

Iran also defeated Russia in penalty shootout in the semifinals.

Iran’s Khosravi was chosen as the competition’s Most Valuable Player.

The 2nd CIS Games are being held in Belarus from Aug. 4 to 14.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) compete in the Games.