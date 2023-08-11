August 12, 2023

Iran beach soccer lose to Belarus at 2nd CIS Games final

August 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
37 views

Tehran Times – MINSK, Iran’s beach soccer team finished in second place in the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) after losing to Belarus 5-4 in the final match.

Hamidreza Dehghani, Abbas Rezaei, Mohammadjavad Khosravi and Mehdi Shirmohammadi were on target for Team Melli.

The young Persians beat Azerbaijan and the UAE and lost to Belarus in Group B.

Iran also defeated Russia in penalty shootout in the semifinals.

Iran’s Khosravi was chosen as the competition’s Most Valuable Player.

The 2nd CIS Games are being held in Belarus from Aug. 4 to 14.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) compete in the Games.

More Stories

Inter Milan increase offer to sign Porto striker to €25M [Report]

August 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ali Daei and Mehdi Mahdavikia named in ‘All-Time AFC Asian Cup Dream XI’

August 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tottenham could easily sign £25m striker, but he’s not their first choice [Report]

August 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik