August 8, 2023

Taremi with Lautaro would make a perfect partnership: Rahman Rezaei

August 8, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Gazzetta.it – TEHRAN, The former defender of Perugia, Messina and Livorno talks about his compatriot on Inter’s radar.

The portrait is based on a recurring concept. “He is a leader, and a great guy.” The endorsement for Mehdi Taremi comes from Rahman Rezaei.

Rezaie is an old acquaintance of the Serie A and now an assistant to Iran’s head coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Rezaei continued “With him (Taremi), Inter would make a good impression. He’s an expert striker, knows European football and lives to score”.

