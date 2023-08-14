Mehdi Taremi will not join Tottenham this summer [Report]

Thehardtacklet.com – LONDON, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for 31-year-old FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in recent weeks.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Tottenham seem to have abandoned the pursuit of Mehdi Taremi. FC Porto have been demanding €30 million to part ways with the Iranian striker this summer.

Taremi has been a proven goalscorer in Portugal, and he scored 31 goals for FC Porto across all competitions last season. The player was expected to move to the Premier League, with Tottenham leading the charge.

However, it seems that Spurs have now abandoned their pursuit, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality replacement for Harry Kane before the window closes. Meanwhile, Taremi has proven himself in the UEFA Champions League as well.

The Iranian international could have been a handy option for Tottenham, who need to bring in a reliable goalscorer. Kane has joined Bayern Munich, and Tottenham cannot afford to leave a gaping hole in their attack.

Taremi has the quality and the experience to succeed in the Premier League and the reported €30 million valuation seems quite reasonable as well. Meanwhile, Spurs have been linked with several other strikers as well.

Players like Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku, Gift Orban and Jonathan David are all on their transfer radar, and it remains to be seen who they end up signing. Tottenham will not only have to replace the goal tally of Kane, but they would also have to replace his playmaking abilities, desire to work hard and defensive contributions as well.

It would be fair to assume that Tottenham might need to sign multiple players in order to properly replace the England international. Taremi is certainly not a similar player to the 30-year-old striker. But the Iranian international can score goals consistently.

The opportunity to showcase his ability in the Premier League would have been an attractive option for the player, and he will certainly be disappointed that Tottenham have decided to abandon their pursuit. Spurs had a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, missing out on the top four. They must look to improve their squad if they want to get back into the top four this season.