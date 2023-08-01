Iran U-23 Champion of 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, The Iran U-23 team edged past Tajikistan 1-0 in 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup Matchday 5 on Sunday to win the CAFA Futsal Cup title.

Ali Akrami was on target for Ali Sanei’s team.

Afghanistan finished in second place.

Iran lost to Turkmenistan in its opening game and defeated Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in its following matches.

The tournament was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

Six teams, namely Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan participated in the tournament.

The competition was a round-robin system in one round, where each team played with all the other five.

The winning team was determined by the number of points scored.