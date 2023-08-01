Milan could yet sign another striker with three names on the list [Report]

Sempremilan – MILAN, AC Milan could yet sign another striker before the window closes but everything revolves around Lorenzo Colombo, according to a report.

As we reported yesterday and as Corriere dello Sport (via PianetaMilan) confirm, there is a possibility that Stefano Pioli asks to keep Colombo in the squad for next season as a rotation option, and he is evaluating him during preseason.

However, Cagliari, Genoa and Atalanta are ready to welcome the 21-year-old and if he were to depart then the management would look for another striker.

Alejo Véliz from Rosario Central and Lucas Beltrán from River Plate are two options being considered. Milan have already met Véliz’s agent, though they have not presented an offer. He has a release clause of €15m but Roma and Fiorentina are also keen.

The third name is Mehdi Taremi, who Milan were intensely linked with a few weeks back prior to the arrival of Noah Okafor. He could be a classic late opportunity, but for now Porto still want €20m.