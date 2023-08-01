August 1, 2023

Milan could yet sign another striker with three names on the list [Report]

August 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
1 views

Sempremilan – MILAN, AC Milan could yet sign another striker before the window closes but everything revolves around Lorenzo Colombo, according to a report.

As we reported yesterday and as Corriere dello Sport (via PianetaMilan) confirm, there is a possibility that Stefano Pioli asks to keep Colombo in the squad for next season as a rotation option, and he is evaluating him during preseason.

However, Cagliari, Genoa and Atalanta are ready to welcome the 21-year-old and if he were to depart then the management would look for another striker.

Alejo Véliz from Rosario Central and Lucas Beltrán from River Plate are two options being considered. Milan have already met Véliz’s agent, though they have not presented an offer. He has a release clause of €15m but Roma and Fiorentina are also keen.

The third name is Mehdi Taremi, who Milan were intensely linked with a few weeks back prior to the arrival of Noah Okafor. He could be a classic late opportunity, but for now Porto still want €20m.

More Stories

Iran’s beach soccer can grow further: Ali Naderi

August 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran U-23 Champion of 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup [VIDEO]

August 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Start of PGPL canceled due to extreme heatwave

August 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik

slot gacor terbaik