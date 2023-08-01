August 1, 2023

Start of PGPL canceled due to extreme heatwave

August 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 1, slated for Thursday and Friday has been canceled due to sever heat across the country.

The Government has announced two-day off work as temperatures rise to above 40C (122F) in several areas.

The Iran Football League Organization has canceled the competition in Matchweek 1.

Much of southern cities is baking in extreme heat and temperature is expected to reach 51C (123.8F)

Matchweek 1 fixture:

*Esteghlal Khuzestan v Shams Azar
*Nassaj v Paykan
*Havadar v Mes
*Sanat Naft v Esteghlal
*Malavan v Zob Ahan
*Sepahan v Tractor
*Persepolis v Aluminum
*Gol Gohar v Foolad

